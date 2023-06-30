Marathon Becomes Inaugural Jersey Patch Partner Of The Guardians

(From The Cleveland Guardians)

The Cleveland Guardians and Marathon, the retail brand of Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), announced a new jersey patch featuring Marathon’s new Endurance logo on the sleeve of the Guardians jerseys starting July 3, 2023 thru the end of the 2026 season.

A Cleveland Guardians corporate partner since 2021, Marathon’s new deal will also feature their logo on the first-base side of Progressive Field as well as the continuation of home plate signage.

“With our Ohio roots and just over a decade separating our founding’s, we think it’s fitting to be the Cleveland Guardians inaugural jersey patch sponsor,” said Marathon’s Senior Vice President of Global Clean Products Brian Partee.

“While we can both be proud of our past, it’s the future we’re most excited about, including this partnership. As a bonus, many of our employees and customers are generational and passionate fans of the celebrated ball club.”

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Marathon as our inaugural jersey patch partner,” said Cleveland Guardians President of Business Brian Barren.

“When we started to look for a partner to don on our jersey, we knew we wanted an Ohio-based brand that was recognizable to our fans and had been a part of the Northeast Ohio community for as long, if not longer, than we have.

Marathon checked all those boxes, putting down Ohio roots as far back as 1887, and we look forward to partnering with them in our community and with our fans for years to come.”

As part of the agreement, Marathon will be featured on two jersey fan giveaways for each of the 2024-2026 seasons.

The Guardians become the 12th MLB team to feature a jersey patch, joining:

Cincinnati Reds

San Diego Padres

New York Mets

Boston Red Sox

Los Angeles Angels

Houston Astros

Atlanta Braves

St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers

Arizona Diamondbacks

Miami Marlins