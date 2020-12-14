Marathon CEO Addresses Corporate HQ Rumors

Marathon Petroleum President and CEO Michael Hennigan on Monday reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Findlay.

“Findlay is our corporate headquarters. There’s absolutely no plans to change that,” Hennigan said.

Hennigan says Marathon is opening an office in Houston, Texas but the company headquarters will remain in Findlay.

“Some people have misinterpreted that, that I wanted to move the company headquarters to Houston. That is not the case. We are committed to northwest Ohio, that’s where the corporate headquarters is.”

Hennigan they are continuing to make significant investments in the Findlay campus to make it viable for many years to come.

Hennigan was the speaker at the Findlay Rotary Club’s meeting on Monday and you can listen to some of his comments below.

In September, Marathon cut jobs across its operations, including in Findlay, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to hurt its business operations and financial position.

