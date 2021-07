The Marathon Classic Presented by Dana is one of the longest running events on the LPGA Tour.

The Marathon Classic was founded in 1984 and has been played yearly, except in 1986 and 2011, in the Toledo suburb of Sylvania.

Over the past 36 years, the tournament has raised $12 million for more than 190 local children’s charities.

Click here to learn more about the tournament and for the schedule of events.