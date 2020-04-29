Marathon Classic Moved Two Weeks Later

The 2020 Marathon LPGA Classic has been moved two weeks later as part of a revised LPGA schedule.

The golf tournament will now be held July 20th through the 26th at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

Tournament officials say having two more weeks in July for Governor DeWine to potentially lift social restrictions for outdoor sporting events was a key driver in helping them make the decision.

The tournament will have $2 million in prize money and all four rounds will be televised on the Golf Channel.