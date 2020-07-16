Marathon Classic Will Be Played Without Spectators

The Marathon LPGA Classic will be played without spectators in attendance this year.

The tournament is set to be played August 3-9 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

Tournament officials say safety remains their top priority, and after discussions with the Lucas County Health Department, state officials and the LPGA, they have made the decision to hold the tournament without any spectators.

“I applaud Marathon Petroleum, Dana and the entire tournament team for working so hard to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in their event and the northwest Ohio community,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

“This was a difficult decision as fans have always been a big part of the Marathon LPGA Classic presented by Dana. I hope our fans will watch all four rounds of the Marathon LPGA Classic on The Golf Channel this year, but also rejoin us for an epic year in 2021, where well not only be back in Toledo for the Marathon LPGA Classic but also for the 2021 Solheim Cup.”

The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, outside Columbus, is also not allowing spectators for their tournament which runs July 16-19.