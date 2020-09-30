Marathon Cutting Nearly 300 Findlay Jobs

Marathon Petroleum is shedding jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hurt its business operations and financial position.

The company says it will be eliminating approximately 2,050 jobs across its operations.

The staff reductions will impact just under 300 of the 2,200 employees at Marathon’s headquarters in Findlay.

The company said, even after the reductions, they will continue to employ more people in Findlay than in any other community in which they operate, given that the Findlay campus remains their headquarters.

“We know our company and our people play important roles in the communities where we operate,” said CEO Mike Hennigan. “We also know these staffing reductions affect not just our people, but also families, colleagues and neighbors. These decisions were extremely difficult, and we are committed to supporting our employees during this difficult time.”

Marathon says it’s working with Findlay-Hancock Economic Development to establish a resource that will match impacted employees with local job opportunities.

The company had a dismal second quarter thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In August Marathon reported a net income of $9 million in the second quarter of 2020.

That $9 million compares to $1.1 billion in net income for the second quarter of 2019.

The company will announce its third-quarter financial results on November 2nd.

Marathon announced in August that it was selling its Speedway gas stations to 7-Eleven.