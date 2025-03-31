Marathon Donates $1 Million For YMCA’s Early Learning Center

(From the Findlay Family YMCA)

The Findlay Family YMCA is excited to announce a transformational $1 million gift from Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) to support the construction of its new Early Learning Center (ELC), furthering the YMCA’s mission to provide high-quality, affordable, and accessible childcare to families in the community.

A longstanding YMCA partner and neighbor, MPC has a rich history of support, having previously donated the building that houses the current Mary Brenner Child Development Center on Lincon Street and frequently assisting in myriad ways with YMCA programs and other initiatives. Many of its employees are YMCA members who count on the organization for childcare and healthy living priorities. This latest gift underscores the corporation’s deep commitment to thriving communities by strengthening families and ensuring children have access to safe, nurturing early learning opportunities.

“Those of us at the YMCA are extremely grateful for MPC’s generous gift and unwavering belief in our mission,” said CEO Stephanie Parsons. “With this assistance, we are taking a major step toward addressing the critical need for additional and exceptional childcare in our region.”

The $10-million, 20,500-square-foot childcare center will offer expanded capacity, flexible learning spaces, and closer proximity to the Downtown Branch for working families who count on us caring for and educating their youngest family members. Also, like the Y’s existing childcare center, it will also continue to provide subsidized childcare for eligible families.

“For decades, the Y has been privileged to serve the community in such a capacity and we’re thrilled to soon be providing enhanced services, made possible with MPC and other valued community partners,” Parsons said.