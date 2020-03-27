Marathon Donates PPE To Battle Coronavirus

Marathon Petroleum has donated hundreds of thousands of pieces of PPE (personal protective equipment) to healthcare workers and first responders in the battle against the coronavirus.

More details from the company are below

As part of the nation’s critical infrastructure, our priority at Marathon Petroleum is to protect our employees, contractors and the communities we serve while fulfilling our responsibility to provide the essential fuels and other products that keep the country running.

We support local communities, especially those providing healthcare services, by matching essential supplies to what they need and can handle, at the right time.

Starting the week of March 23, Marathon Petroleum has deployed its entire stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals, healthcare organizations and its own facilities across the country.

Over 500,000 pieces of PPE, including N95 respirator masks and gloves have either been delivered or are in transit to 45 hospitals and healthcare organizations in 20 states.

Delivery is expected to be completed by Saturday March 28.

Marathon Petroleum has had a pandemic response plan in place for many years.

Since January, as the COVID-19 outbreak has spread, we have reviewed and updated our plan, guided by global health experts including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and state and federal governments.

In order to reduce the probability of spreading the virus from otherwise healthy people to those most at risk, Marathon Petroleum has reduced its facility staffing to only essential personnel and implemented remote working programs wherever feasible.