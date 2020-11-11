Marathon Petroleum CFO To Retire

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has announced that executive vice president and chief financial officer Donald C. Templin is retiring.

Templin’s retirement will be effective in January.

In a news release announcing Templin’s retirement, CEO Michael J. Hennigan said:

“Don was part of the original management team that established MPC as a publicly-traded company, and his deep financial experience, strong business skills and broad knowledge of our industry have been an integral part of our growth and success.”

“I’m especially grateful for Don’s leadership during this challenging year for our business and the support he provided during my transition to CEO. We thank Don for his many contributions to MPC and MPLX over the past decade, and I look forward to working with him to close out this year before he begins his well-earned retirement.”

A nationwide search for the company’s next CFO is ongoing.