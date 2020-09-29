Marathon Petroleum Eliminating Jobs

Marathon Petroleum is making job cuts.

Reuters is reporting that Marathon began eliminating jobs across the company on Tuesday.

It’s not yet clear how the company headquarters in Findlay will be affected.

The ongoing pandemic continues to depress demand for products and services in the petroleum industry.

The company says it will announce its third-quarter financial results on November 2nd.

Marathon announced in August that it was selling its Speedway gas stations to 7-Eleven.

You can read more about that deal here.