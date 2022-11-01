Marathon Petroleum Reports Third Quarter Results

Marathon Petroleum had a big third quarter of the year.

The oil refiner headquartered in Findlay reported earnings of $4.5 billion for the third quarter of 2022, which compares to $694 million for the third quarter of 2021.

“Market demand for our products remains strong, and our third-quarter results reflect our improving operational and commercial execution,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan.

“We completed our $15 billion share repurchase commitment and announced an increase to our quarterly dividend of approximately 30 percent.”

