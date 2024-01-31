Marathon Reports Fourth-Quarter 2023 Results

Marathon Petroleum reported its fourth-quarter 2023 numbers on Tuesday.

The oil refiner headquartered in Findlay is reporting net income of $1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, which compares to a net income of $3.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted net income was $1.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, which compares to an adjusted net income of $3.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

“In 2023, the business generated $14.1 billion of net cash from operations, driven by strong operational performance and commercial execution,” said Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan.

“This enabled the return of $12.8 billion of capital to shareholders. We believe MPC is positioned to generate strong through-cycle cash flow with the ability to deliver superior returns to our shareholders.”