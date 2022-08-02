Marathon Reports Second-Quarter Results

Marathon Petroleum reported its second-quarter numbers on Tuesday.

The company says its net income for Q2 was $5.9 billion, which compares with a net income of $8.5 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

The company’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter was $9.1 billion, compared with $2.2 billion for the second quarter of 2021.

President and CEO Michael Hennigan says they accomplished a lot in the second quarter.

“Our team delivered on supplying products to meet strong market demand. Utilizing the proceeds from the Speedway divestiture, we have completed approximately $12 billion of our $15 billion return of capital program,” Hennigan said.

“We also recently published our annual Sustainability and Climate reports, which highlight the progress we have made across our sustainability commitments.”

