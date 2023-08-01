Marathon Reports Second Quarter Results

Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported its second quarter numbers on Tuesday.

The oil refiner headquartered in Findlay reported a net income of $2.2 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which is down from a net income of $5.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

“Our second quarter results reflect continued execution against our strategic initiatives,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan.

“The business generated $4.0 billion of net cash provided by operating activities and we returned $3.4 billion through share repurchases and dividends during the quarter.”

