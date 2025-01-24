Marathon To Host 2025 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

(From Marathon Petroleum Corporation)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has announced that its annual meeting of shareholders will take place on April 30, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET in a virtual-only format via live webcast.

Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the annual meeting.

The company’s proxy statement will include additional information regarding how shareholders may access and participate in the virtual annual meeting.