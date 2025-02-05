MCPA’s Marianna Hofer Endowment Grant Application Process Open

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Attention all artists and art organizations in Hancock County!

The Marianna Hofer Grant application process for 2025 is now open.

Applications must be submitted by March 15.

The purpose of the fund is to fulfill the mission of providing Hancock County artists, the arts community, and arts educators the funds to pursue their crafts and vision of creating and teaching the arts while transforming themselves and their community.

You can find the application and more information about this grant at https://www.mcpa.org/…/marianna-hofer-endowment-grant….