Marianna Hofer Endowment Grant Recipients Announced

(From the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts)

Two inspiring visual arts projects in Findlay have been awarded The Marianna Hofer Endowment Grant to foster artistic growth and promote community connection through the power of creativity.

Awakening Minds Art (AMA), a local nonprofit committed to inclusive arts education, is launching Cops & Kids Get Creative, a community initiative bringing together local law enforcement officers and youth through collaborative painting sessions. Hosted at the Fort Findlay FOP Lodge 20 and facilitated by skilled AMA instructors, these guided art experiences are designed to build trust, encourage self-expression, and promote understanding. Spanning four sessions throughout the year, the program focuses on youth involved in therapies and specialized classrooms through the Educational Service Center, with additional spots available to the wider public. Participants will create individual artworks alongside officers, fostering connection in a welcoming and positive environment. [This program] “is designed to foster positive interactions between police officers and youth who may not typically have access to opportunities to engage with law enforcement in a positive, non-enforcement setting,” said Emily Sullivan, Executive Director for AMA. “Through art, students are able to see police officers as approachable individuals, not just as figures of authority.” Participants and their families will provide feedback through surveys and reflections, allowing AMA to evaluate the program’s impact on perceptions of law enforcement and artistic engagement.

Cindy Meadows, a dedicated visual artist and educator, is embarking on an intensive self-paced educational journey through the internationally respected Watercolor Academy. This program, led by acclaimed tutors, provides personalized instruction in classical watercolor techniques. Through one-on-one tutoring, Meadows will work through up to 100 custom-tailored projects while receiving individualized critiques on both assigned and future work. In addition to online coursework, Meadows is investing in professional-grade tools and equipment to elevate her technical execution and teaching practice. Her home studio will also be enhanced with improved lighting to enable more flexible working hours. Ultimately, this initiative will allow her to integrate classical approaches into her teaching, enriching the learning experiences of her students and raising the quality of her own artistic output. “My passion is art! I enjoy teaching and seeing the development of skills,” said Meadows. “These skills gained will apply to other areas of art, as well as improve my teaching abilities in watercolor.”

The Marianna Hofer Endowment Grant was established with The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation to support the vibrant arts community of Hancock County. Inspired by the legacy of Marianna L. Hofer, a beloved University of Findlay professor, poet, and photographer, the grant empowers recipients to explore their artistic visions, enrich their communities, and transform lives through the arts. Since 2018, the Hofer Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation has awarded $53,418 in grant dollars to 23 artists and arts organizations in Hancock County to advance various art education programs.