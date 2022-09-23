Marijuana And Mushroom Grow Operations Shut Down In Findlay

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1015 South Blanchard Street in Findlay.

The task force says the search of the residence yielded a marijuana grow with approximately 36 plants, a Psilocybin mushroom grow consisting of approximately 23 grow pods in various stages of development, more than 2.2 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of cash and numerous items indicative of drug cultivation and drug abuse.

The task force said the target of the investigation was Joshua M. Scales, 43.

Charges such as illegal cultivation of marijuana, drug possession and drug trafficking are pending further investigation and laboratory results.

Also assisting in the search were Findlay Fire Department, Hancock County Emergency Management Agency and the Findlay City Street Department.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, Ohio and funded in part by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.