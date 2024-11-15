Marion Township Announces Start Date For Leaf Pick-Up

(From the Marion Township Trustees)

The Marion Township Trustees have announced, weather permitting, their annual leaf pick-up service in the residential only communities, WILL BEGIN IN THE BEECHWOOD SUBDIVISION Monday, November 18th and continue throughout the township until completed.

Leaves must be blown within four feet (4′) of the curbside and away from mailboxes or cannot be removed.

No bagged leaves will be collected.

This is a one-time only pick-up only.

Crews will not be able to operate if there is rain or snow covering the leaves.