The Marion Township Trustees and Hancock Public Health are partnering to offer their annual Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic.

It will be held on Tuesday, September 24 at the Marion Township House at 16003 State Route 568 from 3 to 6.

Flu shots and COVID boosters will be available.

Officials say the drive-thru clinic is especially beneficial for those who are bringing the elderly or disabled.

Remember to bring your photo ID and insurance card.