Marion Township Leaf Pick-Up Announced

The Marion Township Trustees have announced that leaf pick-up will begin in residential areas on Monday, November 13th.

The trustees point out that only loose leaves, piled at the curbside, will be picked up.

Bagged leaves will not be accepted.

Trustees say the equipment is unable to reach leaves placed more than three feet from the curb and will not be picked up if further away.

The crew picking up the leaves will make one pass and will not return to any area a second time.

Weather permitting, leaf pick-up will be completed by November 30th.