Martha’s House Receives Grant From Community Foundation

City Mission of Findlay says it is extremely grateful to The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation for its $250,000 grant to Martha’s House, a new shelter providing emergency shelter support for women with children.

“Their contribution will help ensure these vulnerable individuals have a safe place to stay, nutritious food to eat, and compassion,” said City Mission Executive Director Kathryn Bausman.

“With the Community Foundation’s support, Martha’s Home will be able to offer a much-needed lifeline to those who need it most.”

Kathryn says they hope to have Martha’s House open in late spring or early summer.