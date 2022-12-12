‘Masha And The Nutcracker’ At MCPA
People are being invited to celebrate the Christmas season with Masha and the Nutcracker at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
The ballet follows the story of a young girl as she is gifted a Nutcracker on Christmas Eve.
With the Nutcracker by her side, Masha battles the evil Mouse Queen, dances through a snowstorm, and dreams of dancing sweets from an array of countries.
This year’s production features dancers from Black Swamp Fine Arts School’s Pre-Professional Company, Resident Artists, and Enrichment Dance Program.
There will be three shows on Saturday, December 17th, at 1, 3, and 7 p.m.
MCPA says the toddler-Friendly performance at 1 p.m. is adapted from the original production but with their littlest friends in mind. The cast will perform a shortened version, approximately 30 minutes.
