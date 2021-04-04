Mass Vaccination Clinic Coming To Fostoria

A COVID-19 mass vaccination site is coming to Fostoria.

The drive-thru clinic will be located at 1600 North Union Street.

The clinic is tentatively scheduled to open on Thursday, April 8th.

The site will be managed by the Seneca County General Health District.

Support will be provided by the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

For more information you can visit www.senecahealthdept.org or call 419-447-3691.