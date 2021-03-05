Mass Vaccination Clinic To Be Held At University Of Findlay

Blanchard Valley Health System, in collaboration with Hancock Public Health and the University of Findlay, will be offering a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic for the community.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, March 13th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Complex at 1300 North Main Street.

More than 2,000 doses of the vaccine will be available to the community.

The clinic will be open to people 60 years of age and older, along with individuals with medical conditions and occupations outlined by the State of Ohios Phase 1B and 1C vaccination program.

Registration will open on Monday, March 8th.

People should call Hancock Public Health at 419.424.7105 and select option 1 for COVID-19 vaccine information and scheduling.

Individuals will be screened and given an appointment time.

A caregiver or loved one may make an appointment on behalf of a patient.

Also, Hancock Public Health will be holding a 500+ dose clinic in partnership with 50 North on Thursday, March 11th at 50 North.

To learn more about the vaccination clinics within the region visit bvhsvaccineconnect.com.