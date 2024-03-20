Mathews Defeats Incumbent Cross In 83rd House District

Ty Mathews defeated incumbent State Representative Jon Cross in the Ohio Primary on Tuesday.

Unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office show Mathews earning more than 65 percent of the vote to 34 percent for Cross.

The 83rd District of the Ohio House of Representatives includes Hancock County, Hardin County and a portion of Logan County.

Mathews will face Democrat Sheila Coressel in the fall election, who ran unopposed.

