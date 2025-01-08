Mathews Sworn In To Serve 83rd Ohio House District

(From the Office of State Representative Ty Mathews)

State Representative Ty Mathews (R-Findlay) took the oath of office Monday for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives. He represents the 83rd House District, which includes portions of Hancock, Hardin and Logan counties.

“It is a real honor to be in the People’s House,” said Mathews. “I look forward to helping the people of the Hancock, Hardin and Logan counties and working with my fellow legislator to make Ohio a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Mathews is a captain in the Ohio National Guard and a life-long resident of the district.

Mathews was sworn in during Monday’s session, which marked the beginning of the 136th General Assembly.