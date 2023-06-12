Mathias Sworn In As Findlay Police Chief

The Findlay Police Department’s James Mathias was sworn in as the department’s new Police Chief on Monday morning.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn performed the swearing in ceremony, which you can see video of below.

Mathias told us he’s looking forward to this new challenge.

“I’m looking forward to working with the community and the different organizations and groups and building public trust.”

Mathias began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 1995. He was hired as a full-time officer and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

Prior to his appointment at Findlay Police Department, he worked four and a half years with the Upper Sandusky Police Department and was Auxiliary Deputy with the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office.

He has served as a Field Training Officer and was the Department’s Officer of the Year in 1996. Mathias was honored with the John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence from the City of Findlay in 2014.

Mathias has served in various positions within the department; including Patrol Sergeant, Detective Sergeant in the Hancock County METRICH Enforcement Unit, Special Services Lieutenant, and Patrol Division Lieutenant.

Mathias had been assigned as Police Captain, which oversees all three Divisions (Patrol, Detectives and Special Services) of the Police Department. Mathias is a graduate of New Riegel High School and of Terra State Community College. He has an associate degree in Law Enforcement/Police Science. He is also a past President and current member of the Fort Findlay Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #20.

Mathias is married to his wife Tina and they have two sons, Cory and Logan.

Mathias takes over from former Police Chief Robert Ring who retired at the end of April.