Mayle Named Director Of Center For Advanced Manufacturing And Logistics

Tim Mayle is leaving the position of director of Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development for a new opportunity.

Bowling Green State University, the University of Findlay and Owens Community College have announced that Mayle has been appointed executive director for the new Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics.

“The Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics has incredible potential to shape our economy,” Mayle said.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our region and state through economic and workforce development in this new capacity. Ohio continues to see unprecedented investment in the advanced manufacturing and logistics sectors, and I am excited to leverage the strengths of three higher education institutions through this Center to support our economy at such a significant moment.”

Last November it was announced that, in a unique partnership, Owens Community College, the University of Findlay and Bowling Green State University would come together on a new Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics to meet the need for a highly trained workforce.

The Center will work with area employers in the Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics sectors to identify and anticipate their needs in workforce training, talent development, innovation, automation, systems integration, and supply chain management.

Mayle calls the new Center a game changer, saying it will help Findlay and the region not just retain companies, but attract companies.

The training and instructional programs will be provided across three locations (Findlay, Bowling Green, Perrysburg) and will range from on-degree track certificates and badges, to degree track curricula for associate, bachelor’s, and post-graduate degrees.

The Center will also focus on facilitating a wide range of co-op and internship opportunities.

Mayle will begin his role as executive director for the Center of Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics on November 1st.