Mayor Asking Everyone To Do Their Part As Cases Increase

As COVID cases increase in Findlay and Hancock County, Mayor Christina Muryn is asking everyone to do their part so things don’t get out of control.

The mayor says everyone did a great job the last several months in making changes to their lives to lessen the spread of the coronavirus and those efforts need to continue.

She’s asking people to continue wearing a mask, practice social distancing and good hygiene and to avoid crowds.

The mayor says an increase in cases is not a surprise, but we need to keep it to a manageable level.

She points out that Blanchard Valley Hospital only has 33 critical care unit beds and around 20 ventilators and could quickly reach capacity if things get worse.

Hancock Public Health said there were 283 cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Wednesday, an increase of 32 from Monday.

122 of those cases are active which is an increase of 16 from Monday.

Two Hancock County residents have died from the virus and 25 have been hospitalized.