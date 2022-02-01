Mayor Asking People To Be Patient, Neighborly During Storm

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn says the city has been working to make sure it’s prepared for the coming snow storm. (video below)

The mayor says their fleet of snow plows is ready to go and is asking people to be patient as their crews work to clear the streets once the snow starts accumulating.

The mayor says crews will be clearing the main arteries first, as usual, to make sure emergency vehicles can get through.

Then crews will start working on the residential streets.

Muryn says, depending on how the next few days play out, there may be people who need additional help or shelter.

As Muryn mentioned in the audio above, the city may open warming shelters throughout town if power outages occur.

She’s asking people to do their part and to clear the sidewalk of snow and also clear the snow from around the nearest fire hydrant.

The mayor is also asking people to check on their neighbors during and after the storm, especially older folks.

