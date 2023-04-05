Mayor Declares April ‘Second Chance Month’ In Findlay

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn has issued a proclamation declaring April 2023 as Second Chance Month in Findlay.

Mayor Muryn invites all citizens to join with her in contributing to increased public awareness about the need for closure for those who have paid their debt, and opportunities for individuals, employers, congregations, and communities to extend second chances.

“We all make mistakes, and making sure that a community looks for opportunities to help people live a productive life and be an active member of our society is really important.”

Get more from the mayor in the audio below, and the full proclamation can be read below it.