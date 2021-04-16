Mayor Encourages Participation In Fit City Challenge

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn is inviting people to participate in the SparkAmerica Spring Fit City Challenge.

The challenge is a free and friendly competition to encourage people to be physically active.

It runs from April 15th through May 31st.

People who live or work in Findlay can participate in the challenge by visiting www.sparkfindlay.com and signing up either with their business or by joining Mayor Muryn’s team #MWTMFindlay.

An app will track ones walking, running, biking, exercising, golfing, and participation in many different types of sports.

The Spring Fit City Challenge is part of SparkAmerica, a social impact campaign that is building the most accessible health and fitness, leadership development, and community support destination in the region.

“Physical and mental health are key not only to living a fantastic life but also to building a strong economy. I am excited to share this opportunity for a free and friendly competition to encourage citizens to be more active,” said Mayor Muryn.

In the picture below Mayor Muryn walks with students from Glenwood Middle School as part of her Move with the Mayor campaign before the pandemic started.