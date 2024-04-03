Mayor: Findlay Prepared For Total Solar Eclipse

The date of the total solar eclipse is almost here.

“I want people to just enjoy the experience,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn.

Part of being able to enjoy the experience is being prepared for the experience, and the mayor was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the city’s readiness for the special celestial event.

Findlay is within the path of totality and will experience a total solar eclipse of an estimated 3 minutes and 44 seconds beginning at 3:10 p.m. on Monday, April 8th.

Officials say their preparation for the rare event has been about ensuring that it’s a safe and enjoyable event for everyone.

The City of Findlay has designated Emory Adams Park, Swale Park, The Cube, and Owens Community College as viewing locations.

People are encouraged to walk to the viewing sites if they are able, or just watch the eclipse from their own residence as traffic will likely be really bad that day as outsiders pour into the area to see the eclipse in full totality.

People are reminded to wear a pair of solar eclipse glasses during the event, except during the brief phase of totality when it will be safe to view it with the naked eye.

The Solar Eclipse Task Force, which is a collaboration of many local entities, has created a website with information about the eclipse.

And, Visit Findlay has a lot of great information on their website as well.