Mayor Inviting Community Members To 419 Day Walk

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn is inviting everyone to join her for a 419 Day Walk on Wednesday.

The walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Coffee Amici at 328 South Main Street.

People are encouraged to bring a friend, family member or colleague.

All ages and physical activity levels are welcome to attend.

The walk is part of the mayor’s Move With the Mayor initiative.

Move With the Mayor(TM) – A World Heart Day-inspired initiative that works with mayors across the country to challenge their communities to get walking. Mayors encourage their citizens to take literal steps to improve their health by walking since it is one of the easiest ways to lower one’s chances of heart disease and its risk factors, like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Findlay has been designated as a Heart Healthy Community by the American Heart Association and a Silver Level Community in the Step It Up Challenge.