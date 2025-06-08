Mayor Issues Proclamation Declaring ‘Flag City Sluggers Day’ In Findlay

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn issued a proclamation declaring June 6, 2025, as Flag City Sluggers Day in Findlay.

In the proclamation, Mayor Muryn invites all citizens to join with her in celebrating this exciting new chapter in our city’s rich tradition of sports, community, and summer fun.

Friday, June 6 was the season opener for the Flag City Sluggers and their inaugural season.

The Flag City Sluggers are affiliated with the National Alliance of Collegiate Summer Baseball and are committed to providing a competitive and educational summer baseball experience for collegiate players in Findlay.

(above picture courtesy of the Flag City Sluggers)