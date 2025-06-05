Mayor Issues Proclamation Declaring “Puck” Rowe Day In Findlay

(From the City of Findlay)

Mayor Christina Muryn has issued a proclamation declaring June 5, 2025, as Harold “Puck” Rowe Day in Findlay, Ohio, and invites all citizens to join with her in recognizing and celebrating his remarkable leadership, compassion, and enduring service. May his example continue to inspire us all to build a stronger, more caring community.

Mayor Muryn presented the proclamation during the Welcome to a New Life Annual Recognition Breakfast on Thursday morning, an organization that Puck co-founded.

Read the full proclamation below or by clicking here.

WHEREAS: Harold “Puck” Rowe brings strong leadership to both business and the community. He was employed at Columbia Gas of Ohio for 40 years, where he worked in budgeting, human and employee relations, public relations and community relations. He used his skills not only to lead in the corporate world but also to transform his community through tireless service; and

WHEREAS: Puck served on three church boards of trustees and chaired multiple successful fundraising campaigns for various congregations. He also chaired major campaigns for the local YMCA and United Way, raising over $6.8 million. During his time with United Way, he served as board president and founded the Gaslight Society, which has raised millions more for local causes; and

WHEREAS: Puck’s commitment extends across the community. He served on the boards of the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, YMCA, Junior Achievement, Boy Scouts, Rotary Club, and Camp Fire. For 20 years, he was a key member of the executive committee and served as chairman of the Community Development Foundation, helping lead the successful merger of The Alliance. Puck was part of the pioneering group that fostered Findlay’s relationship with Japan; and

WHEREAS: In 2018, Stan Kujawa approached Puck with a bold vision: to support individuals struggling with incarceration and addiction. After gathering insights from over 200 community members, they co-founded Welcome to a New Life. The organization was formally established as a 501(c)(3) in 2019. Since then, it has helped countless individuals and their families begin again with hope and support. Puck has been the driving force behind the program, constantly making connections and encouraging involvement as mentors, mentees, donors, and community partners. He’s always finding ways to support the mission, whether it’s visiting someone in jail, attending a court hearing, or offering a ride to someone in need.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Christina M. Muryn, Mayor of the City of Findlay, Ohio, do hereby proclaim June 5, 2025, as:

HAROLD “PUCK’ ROWE DAY

in Findlay, Ohio, and invite all citizens to join with me in recognizing and celebrating his remarkable leadership, compassion, and enduring service. May his example continue to inspire us all to build a stronger, more caring community.