Mayor Issues Proclamation Declaring Jo Ann Davidson Day In Findlay

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn issued a proclamation declaring January 15, 2025, as Jo Ann Davidson Day in Findlay.

Mayor Muryn invites all citizens to join with her in celebrating the life and service of Jo Ann Davidson, the first, and only woman to become Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Davidson graduated from Findlay High School in 1945.

She was first elected to the Ohio House in 1980 and became Speaker in 1995 and served in that role through 2000.

Mayor Muryn says Davidson was one of the most effective lawmakers in Ohio history and her grit and determination benefited many.

The University of Findlay held an evening of remembrance and celebration to honor Davidson on Wednesday.

The reception was hosted by the Hancock County graduates of the Jo Ann Davidson Leadership Institute and The University of Findlay.

