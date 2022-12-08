Mayor Issues Proclamation Recognizing Historical Museum

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn issued a proclamation recognizing the Hancock Historical Museum for its five decades of operation and Sarah Sisser for her 10 years of executive leadership of the museum.

The proclamation states that the Hancock Historical Museum remains the community’s premier organization preserving and sharing the community’s rich heritage and has grown immensely in its 51 years in operation.

The museum was founded in 1970 and opened in 1971.

In the picture above, founders of the museum Harold Corbin, Joseph Opperman, James Brucklacher, Edwin Heminger, and Jack Harrington hang the sign in front of the Hull-Flater House, home of the Hancock Historical Museum in 1971.

You can read the full proclamation from the mayor below and by clicking here.