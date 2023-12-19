Mayor Muryn To Be Sworn In For Second Full Term

(From the City of Findlay)

Mayor Christina Muryn will be sworn in for her second term as City of Findlay Mayor on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 10:30 am. The ceremony will take place at the Municipal Building in City Council Chambers with Judge Kristen Johnson presiding.

Mayor Christina Muryn, a Findlay native, graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Findlay in 2014 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Marketing and a minor in finance. She also is a graduate of the 2014 class of the JoAnn Davidson Ohio Leadership Institute. While at the University of Findlay, she served as student representative to the Board of Trustees, Student Government Association President (two terms), a Dana Scholar, Service Chair of Mortar Board Academic Honor Society, Vice President of Aristos Eklektos Service Honor Society, and founding member of Delta Mu Delta Business Honor Society.

Prior to being Mayor, Muryn served as the Director of Business & Physician Development for Pain Management Group. Her work focused on providing alternatives to opioid use for patients suffering from acute and chronic pain. Her day to day responsibilities included such things as managing the physician development team, negotiating contracts with hospital executives and attorneys, and preparing financial forecasts for potential programs.

Mayor Muryn is a Systems, Applications & Products (SAP) Certificate Holder and Six Sigma Yellow Belt. She has been recognized numerous times for her community service and business leadership. In 2017, Mayor Muryn received the Northwest Ohio 20 Under 40 Award, and she is a recipient of the Zonta International Women In Business Scholarship.

Mayor Muryn is recognized across the country for being a common sense, approachable leader who engages with everyone to find solutions to problems. She is regularly invited to The White House and events around the world to engage in meaningful policy discussions on housing, mental health, and community safety to name a few. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Ohio Mayors Alliance, Ohio Drug Transparency and Affordability Council, the Ohio Advisory Committee for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, Energy Committee for the United States Conference of Mayors and has attended the Yale Mayors College and CEO summit annually since 2019.

Since becoming Mayor in 2019, Mayor Muryn has focused on continuous improvement of City Government recognizing that the daily activities that may not be flashy are some of the most important. She is continuing to increase investment into infrastructure including focusing on removing lead service lines which will be complete in 2024. She also believes in planning for the future and has worked with City departments to implement a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan. She also championed the Findlay Forward Strategic Planning process, implemented the Hometown Heroes program, funded the Hancock County Safety Service Simulated Tactical Response and Incident Command Training Center construction and has implemented body cameras to support the Findlay Police Department. Under her leadership, Findlay has continued to be recognized as America’s Top Micropolitan by Site Selection Magazine for the 9th consecutive year and is set to continue to be recognized as a top place to live, learn, work and play.

Mayor Muryn married Tyler Muryn in 2014, and they enjoy spoiling their nieces and nephews, golfing, and traveling.