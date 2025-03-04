Mayor Named To ‘Community Leaders Of America’ Steering Committee

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is proud to announce that Mayor Christina Muryn has been appointed to the Community Leaders of America (CLA) Steering Committee for the Northeast. This appointment recognizes Mayor Muryn’s dedication to effective governance, economic development, and community engagement and her position as a respected leader by Mayors across the United States.

Community Leaders of America (CLA) is a national organization that brings together Republican mayors and county leaders from across the country to promote innovative policies, share best practices, and advocate for pro-growth, fiscally responsible governance.

CLA’s core principles include:

Stimulate job growth by establishing a sustainable business environment that promotes opportunity and prosperity for everyone

Ensure public safety and protect civil liberties in our communities

Enhance quality of life by promoting infrastructure improvements and providing necessary services in the most effective and efficient manner possible

Protect taxpayer resources through implementation of common-sense fiscal management

As a member of the Steering Committee, Mayor Muryn will collaborate with fellow municipal leaders to shape policy discussions, advocate for local priorities, and support initiatives that drive sustainable growth and innovation in cities and towns across the region. “I am honored to join the CLA Steering Committee and contribute to meaningful policy discussions that will benefit Findlay and communities across the region,” said Mayor Muryn. “Strong leadership and collaborative problem-solving are essential to building a brighter future for our residents.”

Mayor Muryn has served as Findlay’s mayor since 2019 and has been a vocal advocate for economic development, infrastructure improvements, and community engagement. Her leadership has helped position Findlay as one of Ohio’s most dynamic and thriving cities.