Mayor Proclaims ‘Dave Glass Day’ In Findlay

Findlay Publishing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Glass is retiring after a lengthy and rewarding career.

Glass began his career with the Company in 1981 as Program Director of WHMQ (now WKXA).

He was named Director of Corporate Broadcast Communications in 1990 and assumed the role of President/CEO in 2023.

After 44 years with Findlay Publishing Company, Dave’s last day will be Friday.

Dave will continue to contribute to the Company as a member of the Board of Directors.

Dave was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to reflect on his time at Findlay Publishing Company and Mayor Muryn stopped by with a proclamation declaring ‘Dave Glass Day’ in Findlay.

“Dave has been a steadfast champion for the greater Findlay and Hancock County communities for more than four decades, not only through his professional achievements but through his deep and abiding commitment to public service,” the proclamation read in part.

Additionally, Jim Rosenhaus had a congratulatory message for Dave during a recent Guardians game.

Dave’s retirement has brought about some leadership transitions within the company, and you can read more about that by clicking here.