Mayor Proclaims Day In Honor Of WWII Veteran Turning 100

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn declared January 22 Calvin Rettig day in Findlay in honor of the 100-year-old Veteran’s birthday.

Calvin, a World War II Veteran, was born on January 22, 1925.

The proclamation reads, “I, Christina M. Muryn, Mayor of the City of Findlay, Ohio, do hereby take official note of the joyous occasion of Calvin Rettig’s 100th Birthday; and do hereby proclaim January 22, 2025 as CALVIN RETTIG DAY.

Read the full proclamation below.