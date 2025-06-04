Mayor Provides Update On Downtown Recreation Area Project

(From the City of Findlay)

On Tuesday, June 3, Mayor Christina Muryn updated the City of Findlay Parks & Recreation Board on progress made toward the proposed improvements for the downtown recreation area. Over the past three years, the City of Findlay has worked diligently to advance plans for recreational enhancements within the planned Phase 2 benching area. This 19-acre property in downtown Findlay is expected to flood a few times a year. When not flooded, it offers prime open space in the heart of the city.

“The benching area is expected to flood a few days each year. My goal is to ensure that the other 355+ days it serves as a usable community asset. All amenities currently under consideration are designed to withstand flooding and allow for easy cleanup afterward, ensuring they do not negatively impact our primary focus of flood mitigation,” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

A video rendering of the entire area is available on the City of Findlay website at www.findlayohio.gov, giving residents an opportunity to better understand the proposal and complete a survey. The current conceptual plan includes:

~2.5 miles of multiuse paths

320+ trees and meadow areas

A 18,000 sq. ft. playground designed for children of all abilities

A 21,000 sq. ft. skate park

A discovery play/peace garden

Outdoor eating areas

Shelter houses and restrooms

A 4,400 sq. ft. splash pad

A 5,700 sq. ft. multipurpose stage capable of hosting a full orchestra, workout classes, and educational programming

River access points for kayaking and fishing

A new 460-foot pedestrian suspension bridge connecting East Front Street to the north side of the river

The City aims to proceed with design and engineering over the next 6 to 9 months. The Mayor shared that the expected cost for the remaining design and engineering work is $3,909,343, which will be requested for appropriation by City Council in the coming month. The total estimated project cost—assuming all currently proposed amenities are included—is between $30 million and $35 million. This estimate includes a 20% contingency on most items, as well as an additional 8.76% cost escalation buffer, anticipating continued increases in construction costs through 2027, when construction is expected to begin.

One of the most significant elements under consideration is the pedestrian bridge. Due to its suspension design and the wide span it must cover—both intended to minimize flow impediments during flooding—the bridge is estimated to cost between $7.3 million and $7.8 million.

“I understand this is a significant cost, and we do not take that lightly. The decision we have to make is: do we believe a pedestrian bridge in this location provides a meaningful benefit to the area now and into the future? If the answer is yes, then we must acknowledge that it will come at a cost to ensure it meets the design constraints of this space.

Additionally, if a bridge is not constructed as part of this project, it will not be feasible to add it in the future due to the required Letter of Map Revision that will be submitted following the completion of benching. That submission includes all downtown recreation area amenities as part of the hydraulic analysis. Once that is finalized, it will be nearly impossible to add anything further.”— Mayor Christina Muryn

Advancing these efforts now allows time for fundraising through private donations, public and private grants, and setting aside City funds over the coming years. Construction of the amenities is targeted to begin in 2027.

In addition, the City plans to reconstruct the existing south bank Riverwalk in 2026, explore the potential for a dog park at the existing Anchor Park properties, and fully rebuild Clinton Court as part of the final phase of the downtown recreation area enhancements.

To learn more about this project and share your feedback, visit www.findlayohio.gov.

Background

The City of Findlay anticipates breaking ground in Fall 2025 on the final three major flood mitigation projects: the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge, Phase 2 Benching, and the Eagle Creek Basin. Together with Phase 1 Benching, these projects will reduce floodwater levels in a 100-year flood event by three feet in downtown Findlay, removing over 2,000 parcels from the floodplain. This will significantly reduce flood risk for thousands of properties and lower — or eliminate — the need for flood insurance.

To learn more about flood mitigation efforts in Hancock County, visit www.hancockcountyflooding.com.