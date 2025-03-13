Mayor Represents Findlay At Yale Mayors College And CEO Summit

(From the City of Findlay)

Mayor Christina Muryn was among 40 U.S. mayors selected to participate in the prestigious 35th annual Yale Mayors College and CEO Summit, held in Washington, D.C. This high-level gathering brought together top government and business leaders to discuss critical economic and policy issues shaping communities nationwide.

The summit covered pressing topics, including the short- and long-term impacts of tariffs, cybersecurity, and strategies for working with the Trump Administration 2.0. Highlights included an economic discussion featuring White House Economic Advisor Steve Moore and a discussion on local and federal partnerships for improving public safety with FBI Director Kash Patel.

The event also convened approximately 50 of the nation’s top CEOs, including Jamie Dimon (JPMorgan), Mark Stewart (Goodyear), David Solomon (Goldman Sachs), Barbara Humpton (Siemens), Maria Black (ADP), Michael Dell (Dell Technologies), and Andrew Ferguson (FTC Chairman).

Mayor Muryn’s participation underscores Findlay’s commitment to staying at the forefront of economic and policy discussions that impact local businesses and residents. Muryn has attended this annual gathering since taking office in 2019.