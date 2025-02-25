Mayor Responds To KKK Flyers Found In Findlay

(From Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn)

Dear Findlay Community Members,

I received notice that Ku Klux Klan “recruitment flyers” had been located on the ground within the City of Findlay. Individuals who have seen these materials were encouraged to bring them to the Findlay Police Department along with information on where they had been found. Based on the information we have at this time, it appears that Findlay is just one of a number of cities across the state of Ohio where KKK flyers have been dropped off, typically along the interstate. We will complete an investigation to determine if any further action is necessary.

It is my belief that this material was distributed in an effort to gain attention, create fear, and fan the flames of dehumanization and intimidation toward members of our community. This is unacceptable and not representative of our community. I plan to give them no further attention.

Hate will not be tolerated in our community.

Sincerely,

Christina M. Muryn

Mayor