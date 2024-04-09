Mayor Says Eclipse Day Went Smoothly In Findlay

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to recap Monday’s total solar eclipse.

Overall, she says things went really smoothly and credits city workers for their hard work leading up to the eclipse.

Mayor Muryn said she stopped by all the city watch sites and then ended up watching the eclipse at the Findlay Airport.

As she told Chris in the audio above, the city didn’t get as many visitors for the eclipse as they were anticipating but she was happy to show off the city to the people who did decide to make Findlay their viewing location.

The mayor said their preparations went so well she may write up a manual of sorts to share with other communities who will be experiencing an eclipse in the future.

Ohio’s next total solar eclipse isn’t until 2099.