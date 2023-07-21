Local student artists will learn about the world of picture book art in a fun, exciting way during the Mazza Art Camp at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum.

Young artists will create daily art projects using different techniques and media inspired by original illustrations from picture books.

At the end of the week, they will attend a reception to honor one another and the pieces of art they’ve created.

The camp, for kids in grades 4-8, will be held from July 24-28.

(picture courtesy of the University of Findlay)