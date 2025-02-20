Mazza Museum ‘Funday Sunday’ To Feature ‘Accelerate!’ Theme

(From The Mazza Museum)

A fast-paced afternoon of fun is promised for area residents of all ages on March 2 during the next “Funday Sunday” program at University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum. The program, which is free and open to the public, features a “Accelerate!” theme.

“We have an unforgettable event lined up that’s bursting with high-speed excitement and vibrant energy. It’s the perfect way to kick off a day of creativity and adventure,” said Amanda Davidson-Johnston, education manager at the Mazza Museum.

“Guests will enjoy activities centered around cars, rockets, airplanes, and rollercoasters – really anything that goes fast!” she added.

Imagination Station and Findlay Women in STEAM (Wistem) also will participate in the event.

Registration is required and can be completed on the Mazza Museum’s website or https://oilers.findlay.edu/pages/events/mazza-funday-sunday

Funday Sundays take place monthly at the Mazza Museum, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., through April. The event is sponsored by Hancock Federal Credit Union.

The theme for the last Funday Sunday this semester will be “Farmyard Fables” on April 6.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page online at www.mazzamuseum.org/events/. For specific questions regarding Funday Sunday, contact Amanda Davidson-Johnston, Mazza Museum education manager, at 419-434-4777 or send an email to [email protected].