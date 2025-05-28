Mazza Museum Holding Hands-On Summer STEAM Camp

(From the University of Findlay)

The University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum will host a hands-on summer STEAM Camp with a theme of “Behind the Byte” from June 9 to 13.

The camp, which runs in conjunction with the Imagination Station of Toledo, encourages students ages 8 to 14 to dive into computers.

“Students will take a computer apart to learn the inner workings, discover block coding, and explore how one ‘bug’ can mess everything up,” explained Amanda Davidson-Johnston, education manager at the Mazza Museum. “Students are more connected to technology than ever before, so it’s important that they understand how their devices work and how to recognize signs of hacking or computer viruses.”

The camp will take place on the University’s campus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., June 9 to 13. Cost of registration is $200 per child and includes instruction, all required materials, and a STEAM Camp T-shirt.

To register, visit the Mazza Museum’s Events page online at www.mazzamuseum.org/events/. For questions regarding the camp, including scholarships to help with the cost, contact Amanda Davidson-Johnston at 419-434-4777 or send an email to [email protected].